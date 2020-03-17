MACON, Ga. — With government and medical authorities discouraging large gatherings and pushing for social distancing, restaurants have taken a large loss in business.

In order to keep patrons safe and local restaurants up and running, eateries in downtown Macon launched a curbside pickup service.

So far, 2 dozen of Macon's downtown restaurants are offering the option to order your food for carry out.

"The city's trying to support us anyway they can with doing stuff like this," Mike Seekins, owner of Famous Mike's on Poplar Street, said. "It's a great first step. We'll just have to see how it works."

For restaurant owners like Seekins, it's about more than just business.

"My employees are who I worry about," Seekins said. "My employees have to pay bills. They have children. That's the main concern for those of us who own restaurants around here."

Macon's Urban Development Authority encourages people to contact businesses directly for information concerning their hours, availability, and menus.

Additionally, PARK Macon-Bibb has set aside special free parking spaces for those picking up orders. The spots have 1 hour time limits.

