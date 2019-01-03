MACON, Ga. — The owner of Macon’s Crystal Lake Apartments appeared in court on Friday morning.

It's been a month of trouble for many people living at Crystal Lake Apartments with evacuations and evictions.

Owner Steve Firestone and his lawyers planned to discuss violations the complex have had dating back years.

But the judge on the case said they might be able to settle the matter out of court and postponed the hearing until March 22.

We've told you about issues almost all month as water and electrical problems plagued Crystal Lake's mid and high-rise units until the county decided to evacuate the people living there.

According to Firestone, only 7 of the 47 evicted units in the high-rise were up to date on the rent.