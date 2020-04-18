MACON, Ga. — While most of us continue to work from home, our first responders are still out on the front lines keeping our community safe.

To help make sure the Macon-Bibb Fire Department stays healthy while they work, the Service Master of Middle Georgia decided to pitch in.

The Central Georgia cleaning company began sanitizing fire trucks last week. They now plan to continue to do it weekly.

"Firetruck Friday had a good ring to it," says marketing representative Kelly Freis. "It really turned out great and I hope it made a difference."

During last week's cleaning, Service Master sanitized over 25 firetrucks for the department.

Firefighters have a special place for staff at Service Master. Some employees of the company are retired firemen.

Freis says getting the trucks professionally cleaned gives firefighters some peace of mind.

"These guys are going out there every day in the community, answering calls," says Freis. "It really makes us feel good to know that we're doing something to help assure and make them feel better."

It only takes a couple of minutes for Service Master employees to sanitize fire trucks so they can get back to doing their jobs.

Service Master of Middle Georgia has locations in Macon and Dublin. The company is open for anyone in need of cleaning services.

You can reach them at 478-742-7570.

