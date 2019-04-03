MACON, Ga. — Three parks in Macon-Bibb County are the only parks in Georgia up for a national award called the Knope Award.

There's lots of things to hear and see at Amerson River Park.

RELATED: More than $1 million still needed to quadruple the size of Ocmulgee National Monument

Dustin Frank says it's his favorite park to fly his drones.

"We look for the obstacles too, it's fun to fly around the obstacles, but it's fun to see what we can do around them," Frank said.

Macon-Bibb Parks and Beautification Director Sam Kitchens says their hard work is paying off.

"We're getting a lot of local and regional recognition, and now hopefully national recognition," Kitchens said.

Kitchens says Amerson River Park, Central City Park and Filmore Thomas Park all up for a Knope Award, and it could put Macon-Bibb on the map.

"It's a big part of our life and a big part of our community," Kitchens said.

Amerson was paid for by $5.5 million in federal funds, Filmore Thomas was paid for by a little more than $2 million in SPLOST dollars and a penny sales tax on goods in the county and Central City Park was paid for by $6 million from SPLOST.

MORE: Cleanup still to be done along the river after flooding

"It adds to the economy value, and the quality of life for local residents," Frank said.

Frank says every penny is worth it for such a beautiful place to fly.

Voting for the parks is already closed.

Kitchens says they hope to hear back about the first round of cuts in the next week or so, when they narrow down the field of nearly 100 parks to 32.