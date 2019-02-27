A bill that could quadruple the size of the Ocmulgee National Monument in Macon passed both Houses of Congress and is headed to the president's desk.

The bill would allow the park to expand form 700 acres to 2,800 acres and make the monument a national historical park.

Park superintendent Jim David says the bill will draw more tourists and help preserve more history.

David says his dream for a bigger park and a national park designation are finally within reach.

"It's been used since the Ice Age. There are very few places in the country with archaeological evidence of that long of a period of habitation," said David.

David says the land they're looking to acquire, mostly farmland and trees, belongs to a handful of people. He says when they first came up with the idea for the expansion, he contacted the landowners.

The Georgia Department of Transportation owns one parcel of land and Bibb County owns another. They have both agreed to donate that land to the park.

Lawyer Brian Adams serves on the Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve Initiative. They estimate they'd need to raise $2 million to $3 million to buy other properties.

"We're committed to raising the money locally for fair market value," sad Adams.

Once the President signs the bill, Adams says they're planning on hosting fundraisers. They've already raised $1 million and expect that the expansion could be completed in a year.

"The key is to get the community involved because, while it's a nonpartisan effort, it's a political effort, and we were able to get the politicians attention by having a very loud voice in the community saying, 'We need this to happen.'" said Adams.

David says the plans for a trail reaching from Amerson River Park down to the edge of the property could create a super trail and bring more visitors to Macon.

David adds they'd love to add additional trails, another canoe ramp along the Ocmulgee River, and look for additional Indian artifacts on surrounding properties.

This is his last year before he retires and he says he's happy to see his dream coming true.

The National Park Service created the Ocmulgee Indian Mounds National Monument in 1934.

The park preserves parts of the village created by Native Americans who lived on the site starting around 900 A.D.