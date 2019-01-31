Hugh Colton is one of the more than 100,000 visitors who check out the Ocmulgee National Monument every year.

Groups of Native Americans lived at the site for more than 17,000 years.

"It's interesting to read the details of the building they were making. This is very typical of what homeless people in Europe build today," said Grant.

He won't be able to see the Mississippian style house he just described.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is still looking for the vandals who destroyed it during the government shutdown.

The national park's law enforcement officer, Drew Grice, shared a video of the incident with 13WMAZ. The video shows four youths were around the hut and one jumped on top of it, knocking out half of the wall.

"We were open for a couple of hours a day to the public. Luckily, we recently had cameras installed in our parking lot," said Grice.

The park's superintendent Jim David says they put what was left of the structure in a maintenance shed.

David says they're hoping to rebuild it and have already gotten a few offers.

"Kids care more about football and the Super Bowl than what they do about the history of the state that they live in," said Grant.

Colton says the kids need to be taught to respect the history.

"Every school child, certainly in this area, should be taken out here and given a very thorough explanation of what went on out here," said Grant.

He says there's still plenty of fascinating parts of the park everyone needs to see.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the boys involved look young, like either juveniles or teens.

They say the local U.S. Attorney's office could prosecute the case as a federal crime if the vandals turn out to be adults.

Anybody with information on the case can contact them at 478-751-7500.