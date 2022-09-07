x
Maconites put on poker face during the River Poker Float at Amerson River Park

At the end, the best hand won $250.

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday at Amerson River Park, Maconites kept their game face on during the River Poker Float. 

Players floated down the Ocmulgee River on tubes and kayaks until they reached a designated spot to play a game of poker. 

Each person was allowed to play one hand of poker. 

At the end, the best hand won $250. 

The Poker Float took around 2 hours and Ocmulgee Outdoor Expeditions provided a shuttle to the north end of Amerson River Park for $5. 

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Alzheimer's Association.

Shisire Bhetwall is new to Central Georgia and he says he wanted try something different for a good cause. 

"It makes me feel better, honestly. Like I said you know I could have chose to float on Saturday or Sunday whenever. But I chose today because I like to float and it's going to a good cause, so I might as well," he said. 

The event started at noon but got delayed due to weather. 

