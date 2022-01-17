'We can make life better': Maconites reflect on MLK's legacy with breakfast, remembrance program

People all around Central Georgia held special events to celebrate the icon of the civil rights movement.

MACON, Ga. — People gathered at the Tubman Museum Monday morning to celebrate and reflect on the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and one of his many sermons known as the ‘Drum Major Instinct.’

Cars parked outside the museum for social distancing purposes as volunteers from Mercer University served hot coffee and breakfast.

Bibb County Schools Superintendent Curtis Jones spoke at the event and said MLK’s legacy must live on for generations to come.

“We can make life better. We can make where we are better, if we care about humanity. Dr. King said at his funeral – let them be able to say that day he tried to help humanity,” said Jones.

Jones says he is looking forward to seeing everyone in his community celebrating King Jr.’s legacy throughout the week.

Later in the morning, Macon-Bibb County held a scaled back version of its ceremonies. Due to the cold and windy weather, the ceremony moved inside the Macon-Bibb Government Center.

More than 25 people spoke at the event, including Commissioner Elaine Lucas and Mayor Lester Miller.

Reverends and rabbis came to pray at the event, and different music groups sang and celebrated Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

Daniel Stanley sang at the event. He’s part of Destined for Greatness, a youth ministry that spreads faith through song.

“Martin Luther King very much, he gave us the freedom to live happily and freely in the world as we know it. He just gave us peace and authority to live our own lives as African-Americans,” he said.