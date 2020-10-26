Downtown Macon has plenty of spooky stories and hidden histories to share

MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia has its fair share of scary stories to share this Halloween season.

Guides with the Macon Macabre Tours are ready to share all of those secrets and more with a mile and a half walk through downtown Macon.

Paranormal investigator and co-creator of the tour Josh Purvis says that downtown has no shortage of ghost stories.

"There's almost death in every single building you look at downtown," says Purvis. ". It was a no-brainer to start digging in and finding some cool stories to tell in Macon."

Purvis says that he and his wife Mandy began working with Rock Candy Tours in 2018 to plan a walking tour that shared some of the city's hidden secrets.

The walk begins at Just Tap'd Macon and winds its way through streets and alleyways.

In addition to ghost stories about the Lawrence Mayer Florist shop building and Grand Opera House, people can learn about infamous Central Georgians like Chester Burge and Anjette Lyles.

In the 1950s, Lyles was popular throughout town for two things: her cooking and the poisoning of multiple family members.

Nearly a decade later, Burge became a household name after becoming a top suspect in the investigation of his wife's grizzly murder.

"It surprises people," says Purvis. "We tell some really crazy ones that we don't really like talking about, but we do it because we think it's necessary."

When he's not sharing ghost stories, Purvis can often be found investigating the paranormal with Shane Pittman and Ray Causey, also know as the Searchers team.

The trio travel around the South-east looking into haunted buildings to find signs of the living dead.

After staying at Capricorn Sound Studios last weekend, Purvis says that the old record label is definitely haunted.

"It's stuff that you can't explain," says Purvis. "It can't easily be wrapped in a box and bow to say it's these spirits, but there's definitely something going on there."

Macon Macabre Tours will be held this Friday and Saturday at 8 pm.