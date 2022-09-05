Macon's Loaves & Fishes Ministry set to open new patio in June

The ministry received $40,000 from the 'Raise the Roof' campaign at Northminster Presbyterian Church.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Loaves & Fishes Ministry started construction on a new patio, thanks to a grant from a local church, and it should be done next month. The ministry received $40,000 from the "Raise the Roof" campaign at Northminster Presbyterian Church.

Johnny Royal used to benefit from the services of Loaves & Fishes industry, but now, he volunteers and helps others like him.

"That's what Loaves & Fishes is about -- helping people," Royal said.

Royal says thanks to the ministry, he feels like his life is a blessing, and he's happy to be a part of their mission as they open a new patio.

"They won't be in the heat. They won't be in the sun, they won't be in the rain. They won't be in the cold," Royal said.

Al Hyatt currently lives in the Dempsey and accesses services at the ministry when he needs them.

"It shows a lot of progress and it's sorely needed. We appreciate the support that Loaves & Fishes gives. It's definitely a good service," Hyatt said.

Jimmy Jackson has experienced homelessness for a while. He says the add-on is a "win-win," too.

"A dream come true for the establishment, and by being a dream come true for the establishment dream is for us to be satisfied," Jackson said.

Jake Ferro, the executive director of Loaves & Fishes Ministry, says the patio gives people they serve a place to eat and to stay protected from the elements. There will be fans for the summer heat, and heaters for when it gets cold.

"It's a really hot weather month, so we'll have good coverage, and we'll have six real big fans inside to move the air around, at least. It won't be air-conditioned, but it's a whole lot better in the shade," Ferro said.

Ferro says he expects the patio to be complete come early June. He says the space will be available for Bible class, basic skills education classes, and dedications.