Loaves & Fishes Ministry adds new pavilion to help better serve community

Phase 1 is the biggest part of the project. It will give the clients a place to sit while they have their meals and get assistance.

MACON, Ga. — Loaves & Fishes Ministry is celebrating 55 years of helping others this coming October, and to celebrate they're expanding to serve even more people.

Jake Ferro, the Executive Director of Loaves & Fishes Ministry, says the new pavilion will help them better serve the community.

Chris Wind has lived in Macon for a couple years now. He says the ministry is a good and safe place.

"I just want to say thank you to them because they already do a lot for us now," Wind said.

The ministry makes sure people don't go hungry if they fall on tough times.

"The staff here is excellent. They don't give you no trouble, they don't talk down to you, they don't try to make your situation worse. They try to help you come up," Wind said.

Right now, Loaves & Fishes doesn't have an area for their clients to come in and visit.

They currently help serve the community by feeding them meals throughout the day, helping with birth certificates and identification, and laundry.

Ferro says he hopes the additional space gives the folks they serve a good feeling about themselves.

"Why we are here is to help make their life a little better. To help support them so maybe they can get a job, maybe they can get housing and so forth and so on," he said.

With the new project, Phase 1 is the biggest part. It will give the clients a place to sit while they have their meals and get assistance.

For Phase 2 of the project, they hope to add fencing, fans, heat, and a place people can grab a shower.

"We want to do education, we want to do reading classes, we want to do various different activities with our client friends," Ferro said.

He says they hope to break ground within the next two weeks and complete Phase 1 of the project by the end of April.

"When you do good things, it comes back to you. It doesn't matter if you are a person or a business, it's going to come back to these people because they don't treat you bad and they do you right," Wind said.

Several churches chipped in to make the expansion possible. Right now, the ministry is looking for money for Phase 2.

If you would like to donate, you can visit Loaves and Fishes website.