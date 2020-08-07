Man arrested after brief car chase through downtown Macon

Deputies say he had outstanding felony warrants in Bibb, Jones and Twiggs counties

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man wanted on felony charges is in custody after a brief chase Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home in the 600-block of Shi Place for a domestic dispute with damage to property around 12:45 p.m.

When deputies got to the scene and began talking to witnesses, a gold Honda Accord went by and they were told the driver was the suspect.

The driver, identified as 43-year-old James Michael Simmons, did not stop for deputies and a chase began on Broadway/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The release says Simmons tried to drive between a Ford transit van and a Chrysler 300 that was stopped at a traffic light at Poplar Street, but he hit both of them causing damage.

The chase came to an end when Simmons stopped on the railroad tracks at the back entrance of Central City Park.

He was taken into custody before going to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Simmons is charged with felony fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of an accident and multiple traffic violations.

He had a warrant out for his arrest on charges of obstruction of a peace officer and superior court probation violations.

He has not been booked yet, so his mugshot is not available at this time.

Anyone with information on this case can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.