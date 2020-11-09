Man charged with attacking Macon Kroger manager

The attack left the man unconscious and with facial injuries

MACON, Ga. — A 23-year-old man is now in custody for the August attack of an 18-year-old Kroger manager.

According to a news release, Kyler Thompson was arrested around 9 p.m. Thursday at an apartment on Plantation Center Drive North.

He is charged with two counts of simple battery and a charge of aggravated battery. He is being held without bond.

Those charges stems from an alleged attack that happened August 7.

Investigators say Kyler Thompson entered the Kroger on Presidential Parkway and attacked an 18-year-old supervisor because his girlfriend was fired.

The attack left the teen unconscious and with several facial injuries.