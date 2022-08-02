Man charged with killing Warner Robins clerk was planning another bank robbery, investigators say

He is being held without bond at the Houston County jail as the investigation continues.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man accused of killing a Warner Robins store clerk and shooting a bank teller is facing new charges.

According to a news release from Warner Robins Police, Victor Dennard was charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery Tuesday.

It says investigators found evidence Dennard was planning to rob the Wells Fargo location at 2714 Watson Blvd.

Dennard was initially arrested on Feb. 7 in connection with several violent crimes that happened in the last few months.

CASE HISTORY

The robbery and shooting at the bank happened Nov. 22, minutes after a home invasion on West Imperial Circle.

Police Chief John Wagner says the chaos unfolded when officers were told a man kicked in the homeowner’s front door and demanded keys to the car out front.

The alleged invader drove off in the 2008 Nissan Sentra and pulled up to the Robins Financial Credit Union on North Houston Road three minutes later. Police were then called for a robbery and person shot.

Wagner says a man fitting the same description as the alleged invader walked into the bank and demanded money from the tellers. As he tried to jump the counter, the gun discharged striking a male teller.

Police recovered the stolen Sentra about a half-hour after the robbery at the Lake Vista Apartment complex on North Lake Drive.

The homicide at the J&J Dollar Store (also known as the Knodishall Gift Shop) happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 18.

Deputies were sent to the store for an armed robbery and call of a person shot. When they got to the store, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest.

She was taken to the hospital, where she later died. She was identified as 43-year-old Sabrina Renee Dollar, and she was an employee at the store.

Deputies spoke to witnesses who were inside the store when the robbery and shooting happened.

Witnesses said three men with guns came inside the store and began robbing the clerks and one customer. During the robbery, one of the suspects shot the clerk and hit her on the head with a gun.