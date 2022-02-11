Alabama man sentenced to life in prison for deadly shooting at Warner Robins club

Investigators said the victim was at the entrance of the club when he was hit by gunfire and died at the scene.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Alabama man was sentenced to life in prison Friday after killing a man at a Warner Robins nightclub in 2019.

According to a news release, Morgan Baker was convicted on charges of malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in the death of Tamarco Head. Judge Katherine Lumdsen then sentenced him to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The fatal shooting happened at Club Boss, formerly located on North Davis Drive, in the early morning hours of July 6, 2019.

The news release says Mobile rapper ‘NoCap’ was performing at the nightclub, and Baker was with him and the rest of the rapper’s ‘entourage.’ Baker and another person got into a fight with security after the performance.

The pair went to a Sprinter van and started shooting at the club entrance. One of the bullets hit Tamarco Head, killing him.