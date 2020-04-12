Man charged with shooting at Jones County deputies after traffic stop

Sheriff Butch Reece says the man hit the gate of Bowden Golf Course and then drove towards the deputies while firing shots at them

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A 31-year-old man is facing several charges after a traffic stop turned violent early Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post from Sheriff Butch Reece, it all started around 3:30 a.m.

He says Sgt. Travis Walker saw a silver Accord on the south end of the county and stopped the vehicle near the entrance of Bowden Golf Course.

The driver, 31-year-old Dustin Parham, then allegedly became hostile with Sgt. Walker and another deputy arrived at the scene to assist.

Reece says Parham drove off after the two saw he had a gun, and he “busted” the gate to the golf course and began driving towards the officers while shooting at them.

The deputies later found Parham behind the house of an acquaintance.

A search warrant was executed on his car and Reece says they found “a number of illegal drugs.”

He is now charged with aggravated assault along with “a host of drug charges and any thing else I can think of this weekend,” said Reece.