Man commits suicide in front of Ross Department Store in Macon

It happened at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

MACON, Ga. — A man has committed suicide in front of Ross Department store in Macon, according to Bibb County coroner Leon Jones and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Jones says witnesses inside the sore heard a gunshot, and then came outside to find a man dead in the parking lot.

The 71-year-old was found dead laying outside his car.

As of now, the circumstances leading up to his death are unclear.