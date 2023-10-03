Sheriff: Man dead after being shot in Wilkinson County

Wilkinson County Sheriff Richard Chatman says it happened just outside of Gordon, around 8:15 p.m.

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after being shot in his home in Wilkinson County on Saturday according to Sheriff Richard Chatman.

He says it happened at 868 Farrish Wood Road, just outside of Gordon, around 8:15 p.m.

Chatman says deputies arrived to the home after getting a call about a domestic dispute.

He says they found 73-year-old Ezekiel Shinholster dead with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Chatman says he was shot by his brother 67-year-old Rickey Shinholster.

He says the brothers both live at the home and had gotten into an argument.

A third brother tried stop the argument, Chatman said but then Rickey shot Ezekiel.

Rickey left the home and went to a nearby relatives who later brought him back the scene where deputies arrested him.