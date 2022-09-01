Roberta man fatally shot by deputy after car chase, GBI says

The GBI says the deputy and man struggled for control of the deputy's gun during the arrest.

ROBERTA, Ga. — The GBI is investigating after a deputy fatally shot a Roberta man after a chase and fight over a gun.

According to a news release, a Crawford County deputy tried to stop a driver, identified as 47-year-old Denrick Stallings, for speeding.

The GBI says Stallings did not stop and a chase began that ended with him crashing the car. After the crash, Stallings got out of the car and started running away from the deputy.

The deputy Tased Stallings, which caused him to hit the ground. The GBI says a fight happened between the deputy and Stallings as he was being placed under arrest and there was a ‘struggle for the deputy’s gun.’

The deputy fired the gun during the fight for control of it, fatally hitting Stallings, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The GBI says the results of the investigation will be turned over the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.