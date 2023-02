When fire crews arrived they found the home owner unconscious in the hallway.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A man is dead after a house fire in Milledgeville on Saturday.

Baldwin County Fire Chief Victor Young says crews were called to a housefire in the 100 block of Minor Road just before 9 p.m. Saturday evening.

Young said thick smoke was pouring from the roof and out of the back of the house when crews got there.

Once they got in they found the home’s owner, Joseph Dixon, unconscious in a hallway.

Emergency workers rushed him to the hospital.