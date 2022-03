Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says it happened just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

One man is dead following a shooting in east Macon.

Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says it happened just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at 847 Maynard Circle. He identified the victim as 28-year-old Quinton Woodson.