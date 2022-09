The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating the man.

FORSYTH, Ga. — A man has escaped from a Department of Corrections work detail in Forsyth after stealing a truck.

Robert Jenkins, a Columbus man, escaped from the work detail by stealing a white Ford F150 with the City of Forsyth seal on the side.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding Jenkins. Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement.