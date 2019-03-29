One of the men arrested in the deaths of 3 people missing from Dodge County is facing new charges Thursday evening.

According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Keyante Greene has been charged with two counts of malice murder for the deaths of Wayne Hackle, Jr. and Bobbie Lynn Moore in Atkinson County, Georgia. He's also charged with one count of malice murder for the death of Mercedes Hackle in Berrien County. He was previously charged with 3 counts of concealing the deaths.

The news release says GBI has also confirmed the identities of the remains as Hackle, Hackle, Jr., and Moore.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office at 229-686-7071 or the GBI Douglas Office at 912-389-4103.