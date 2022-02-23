Man in critical condition after car hits 18-wheeler on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon

The driver of the car was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in critical condition.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a traffic accident that happened on the 4700 block of Pio Nono Avenue Wednesday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 9 p.m., an 18-wheeler was driving south on Pio Nono Avenue and slowed to stop and make a left turn when a car driving in the same direction hit the rear of the truck.

The driver of the car was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in critical condition.