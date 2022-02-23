Coroner: Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting on I-75 near Bass Road

According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, a person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday

MACON, Ga. — According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, a person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday evening.

Jones says it happened on I-75 near Bass Road.

The suspect was pronounced dead just before 7:30 p.m. by Coroner Luann Stone.

Jones says the Georgia State Patrol, Bibb County and Monroe County sheriff's offices, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are at the scene.

The interstate is currently blocked and drivers are advised to take an alternate route.