David Hooks' widow, former Laurens County investigator settle wrongful death suit

Hooks was shot to death during a 2014 drug raid. The tentative agreement cancels the trial scheduled to start next week.

DUBLIN, Ga. — David Hooks' widow and a former Laurens County investigator agreed Tuesday to settle her seven-year wrongful death lawsuit, according to records filed in the U.S. District Court in Dublin.

The records don't indicate whether money will change hands or how much, and the settlement isn't final until both sides submit a written final agreement to federal court sometime before April 30.

13WMAZ has been covering this case since Sept. 2014, when David Hooks was fatally shot during a failed drug raid at his home off Highway 319. Officers raided his home around 11 p.m. looking for drugs, but didn't find any.

Based on a tip, Laurens County investigator Chris Brewer asked a judge to approve a search warrant for the raid. Officers were looking for meth in Hooks' home, but found none.

The lawsuit by Hooks' widow, Teresa Pope Hooks, argued that the raid was illegal and never should have happened.

Her lawyers argue that Brewer "intentionally or recklessly" based the warrant on false information from a drug user and failed to verify the tip.

Tuesday's agreement cancels a jury trial scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 28, in Dublin's federal court.

Timothy Buckley, Brewer's lead attorney, declined comment on Wednesday.

13WMAZ also reached out to Hooks' lawyer, Mitchell Shook. He could not be reached for comment.

According to court records, Laurens County is insured in this case through a pool run by the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia.