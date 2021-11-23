x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Milledgeville man in critical condition after being shot in the neck

Police say three people witnessed the shooting and are speaking with them.
Credit: 13WMAZ

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Milledgeville Tuesday. According to police, it happened at 1143 West McIntosh Street -- that's near the West View Cemetery.

They say 33-year-old Xavier Foster was shot once in the neck during a 'possible' domestic dispute. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent and is listed in critical condition.

Police say three people witnessed the shooting and are speaking with them.

Anyone with information can call the Milledgeville Police Department CID at 478-414-4090.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Clayton County woman fatally shot by her boyfriend on I-16 in Twiggs County: What we know

Jones County woman charged with murdering her boyfriend

In Other News

The holly, jolly spirit comes to downtown Perry with Elf the Musical