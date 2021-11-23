Milledgeville man in critical condition after being shot in the neck

Police say three people witnessed the shooting and are speaking with them.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Milledgeville Tuesday. According to police, it happened at 1143 West McIntosh Street -- that's near the West View Cemetery.

They say 33-year-old Xavier Foster was shot once in the neck during a 'possible' domestic dispute. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent and is listed in critical condition.

Police say three people witnessed the shooting and are speaking with them.

Anyone with information can call the Milledgeville Police Department CID at 478-414-4090.