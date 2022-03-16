Man in custody, deputy injured after Monroe County chase ends in crash

Sheriff Brad Freeman says posts on social media suggesting a deputy was shot are not true.

FORSYTH, Ga. — A man is in custody and a Monroe County deputy is injured after a chase ended in a crash Wednesday.

According the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was trying to stop a driver on I-75S when a chase began that ended in a wreck.

The man got out and ran into the woods near Rumble Road. Sheriff Brad Freeman confirmed to 13WMAZ that the man is now in custody.

Freeman also told 13WMAZ that social media posts suggesting gunfire was exchanged or a deputy was shot are NOT true.

He did, however, say one deputy was injured in the crash.