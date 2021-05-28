Man indicted in case of Washington County teacher Tina Prince

Aaron Adams was indicted on a total of seven charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A grand jury indicted the man accused of hiding the body of Washington County teacher Tina Prince in May 2021, according to Sheriff Joel Cochran.

Cochran says the jury indicted Aaron Adams Tuesday on a total of seven charges -- one count of concealing the death of another and six counts of making false statements.

Tina Prince went missing back on May 28, 2021.

Her family says they saw her last alive that evening when she left dinner with her family at Puebla's Mexican Restaurant.

The sheriff says she left the restaurant to meet a "male acquaintance" at the Walmart in Sandersville. The man was later identified as Adams.

Her body was found a week later in a wooded area on Pleasant Grove Road in Washington County.

Cochran says an autopsy found drugs like sertraline (an antidepressant) and fentanyl (a synthetic opioid) in Prince's system. However, the cause of death is listed as undetermined, Cochran says.

The warrant says Adams "hindered the discovery" of Prince's body.