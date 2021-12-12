Man killed in accident on I-75S in north Macon

It happened on the stretch of the interstate near Arkwright Road.

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after an accident on I-75S near Arkwight Road early Sunday morning. According to a news release, it happened around 1:30 a.m.

It says 32-year-old Stevie Jones Jr. was driving south on I-75 when he lost control of his vehicle and went off the road. It went between two guardrails and hit a sign post.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident is under investigation and anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.