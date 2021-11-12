Warner Robins Demons win second straight state title with win over Calhoun

It is the program’s second straight state title and sixth all-time.

ATLANTA — For the second straight year, the Warner Robins Demons are state champs.

On Saturday evening at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, the Demons literally weathered the storm, fending off a lengthy weather delay to defeat Calhoun 38-14 in the 2021 GHSA Class 5A state championship.

They didn’t waste any time getting the party started. A three-yard Fred Perry touchdown run in the first quarter was quickly followed by a muffed Calhoun punt, which senior defensive tackle Nathaniel Sanford promptly ran back 41 yards for the second Warner Robins score of the night.

The Yellow Jackets would get on the board midway through the half, but the Demons roared into the halftime break in the only way they know how. With just seconds to play, quarterback Christon Lane connected on an incredible pass to sophomore receiver Cam Flowers, who split two defenders and took it 51 yards to the house, for a 24-7 halftime lead.

Warner Robins would add another Perry rushing touchdown in the 4th quarter to make the Demons lead 31-7, and that would be more than enough, as the Demons went on to defeat the Yellow Jackets.

It wasn’t an easy path to the title game, but the Demons made it look that way. Warner Robins won three straight road games as the No. 2 seed to reach its fifth consecutive championship game. With the win, Marquis Westbrook becomes the only coach in school history to win back-to-back state titles – in just his third season at the helm – with an overall record of 40-4.