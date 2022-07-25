28-year-old man rescued from Ocmulgee River by Monroe and Jasper County deputies

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia — A man was rescued on the Ocmulgee River at the Monroe and Jasper County line just after 10 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
A call came in about a possible drowning on the river. 28-year-old Taylor Romport was seen floating in the middle of the river and being carried by the current. Deputies using flashlights were able to keep track of him until a Monroe County Fire Department boat could arrive.
While waiting on the boat, Romport began to struggle to stay afloat and went underwater. Deputies entered the river to rescue him, but due to the strong current, it started to carry them downstream with the man.
Deputies were able to get Romport to grab ahold of a tree branch and pull him into the boat. He was then turned over to EMS for evaluation.
13WMAZ has reached out to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office for an update on Romport's condition.
WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:
'I have fallen in love with this great city': New superintendent Dan Sims commemorates the start of the school year