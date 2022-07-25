28-year-old man rescued from Ocmulgee River by Monroe and Jasper County deputies

A call came in about a possible drowning on the river. 28-year-old Taylor Romport was seen floating in the middle of the river and being carried by the current. Deputies using flashlights were able to keep track of him until a Monroe County Fire Department boat could arrive.



While waiting on the boat, Romport began to struggle to stay afloat and went underwater. Deputies entered the river to rescue him, but due to the strong current, it started to carry them downstream with the man.