MACON, Ga. — A Macon man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for shooting and robbing a Papa John's pizza delivery driver back in 2016.

A news release from the Office of the District Attorney Macon Judicial Circuit says 22-year-old Jacob Elijah Miller pleaded guilty to armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Miller was sentenced to 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole followed by another 20 years on probation.

He is already serving a 35-year prison sentence. That was imposed two years ago after he was found guilty for violating his probation in a 2015 case.

RELATED: Two Macon pizza delivery drivers shot in a week

CASE INFO

According to the release, prosecutors were set to present that deputies found Brooklyn Rouse, a Papa John's delivery driver, in the 2400 block of Vivian Drive in south Macon on Dec. 16, 2016.

Rouse had been robbed and shot. That run was supposed to be her last delivery of the night.

She got out of her car and walked toward the delivery address, but she sensed someone behind her, according to the release.

When she turned around, Miller was pointing a gun at her. He took her cash, shot her three times and left her for dead.

RELATED: Second arrest made in shooting of delivery driver Brooklyn Rouse

Investigators tracked the call that made the delivery order to a witness' cell phone. That witness said the order was placed at Miller's instruction.

Prosecutors say witnesses would have testified that they saw him with a gun.

Rouse identified Miller as the man who shot and robbed her while testifying at an Oct. 2017 probation revocation hearing.

The release says the case against a second defendant is still pending.

RELATED: Woman charged in connection to shooting of pizza delivery driver

Bond denied for man accused of shooting pizza drivers Jacob Miller appeared before a Bibb County magistrate judge Tuesday. Jacob Miller appeared before a Bibb County magistrate judge Tuesday. Jacob Miller sports an unside cross in this previous booking photo. Jacob Miller's most recent booking photo shows the upside down cross was changed to what appears to be a crown. A recent photo of Brooklyn Rouse as she continues to recover from her injuries.

MORE HEADLINES

Bibb deputies looking for two people who broke into Macon Allstar Scooters, tried to steal dirt bikes

Coroner: Baby found burned to death in Macon

Macon man arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting girl for 2 years

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.