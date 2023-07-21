Man shot after driving toward Bibb County deputy

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said it happened on Mumford Road late Thursday night.

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a deputy shot a man around 11:30 Thursday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said in a release it happened in the 3600 block of Mumford Road.

A deputy saw 53-year-old Anthony Foster driving a silver, four-door sedan with equipment violations and attempted a traffic stop on Log Cabin Drive.

Foster refused to stop and deputies followed him to the intersection of Mumford Road and Case Street.

Foster backed into a patrol cruiser and accelerated towards another deputy, who shot Foster.

Paramedics treated him at the scene and took him to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Foster is currently wanted in Bibb County for driving with a suspended/revoked license, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, driving without a license and equipment violations.

The sedan had no active registration or valid insurance.