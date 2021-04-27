x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

Man wanted in Sandersville drive-by shootings turns himself in

Police say multiple juveniles were injured in the shootings
Credit: SANDERSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — A man wanted in connection with two drive-by shootings in Washington County is now in custody.

According to Sheriff Joel Cochran, the lookout for 21-year-old Oscar Cruz is canceled after Cruz turned himself in Tuesday afternoon.

Sandersville Police Chief Victor Cuyler says Cruz is believed to be involved in two shootings – one that happened Friday night and another on Sunday night.

Cuyler says multiple juveniles were injured in the shootings, though their injuries are non-life-threatening.

If you have any information in the shootings that could help investigators, you can call 478-357-1720, 478-552-6831, or 478-552-3121.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Proposals could mean big changes at Stone Mountain Park

Baldwin County teen accused of circulating fake article about GMC Prep coach now charged