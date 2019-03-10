KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This weekend, the Georgia Bulldogs return to action on the gridiron after a bye week where they saw the top four teams shake things up a little bit with Alabama and Clemson switching spots on the AP poll.

Looking ahead, the #3 ranked Dawgs travel to Knoxville to challenge a struggling Tennessee team.

But there is one bright spot for the Vols in Marquez Callaway, a senior wide receiver from Warner Robins.

13WMAZ caught up with one of Callaway’s former coaches to talk about legacy of the Demon graduate.

“I just remember this guy walking up and down these hallways for three years and now he's finishing up his senior season at Tennessee and it’s been a blessing to be able to watch him grow and turn into the man he's become,” said coach and mentor Jamal Garman.

Marquez Callaway got his start wearing orange at Warner Robins Middle School before an accomplished high school career at Warner Robins High. There, he became an all-state basketball star with the Demons, leading them to a state championship appearance and several region titles before heading off to become a student athlete at the University of Tennessee.

“First time I had him in middle school was the sixth grade. [He was a] super silly kid but did everything you could ask him to do, was not a behavior problem… Going into high school turned into one of the top kids in the nation, which he always wanted to do. Even when things didn't go his way, he didn't get mad, he just worked on it,” said Garman.

But it wasn't the hardwood that earned him Army All-American honors -- it was the game of football.

As a senior, Callaway had his choice of the top schools in the country and he went with his heart to enroll in Knoxville and become a Volunteer.

Now, as he enters his final season for the orange and white, Jamal Garman says proud is an understatement.

“[I’m] not surprised at all that's what he is supposed to do representing Warner Robins. Great kid and everybody's drawn to him like a magnet. He almost makes me cry sometimes because I remember seeing him walk these halls and grow up to the man he has become. I talk to him every other day just to make sure he's on track and doing what he should be doing, or also if he needs to talk to someone and he knows it’s not going anywhere but staying with me. I just love him, like a son,” said Garman.

And this coming weekend when the Dawgs go on a road trip to visit Callaway and the Vols, it's hard not to root for the guy who is #1 in the program and in the hearts of many close to him from Central Georgia.

The Dawgs and Vols kickoff at 7 p.m. at Neyland Stadium.

MORE GEORGIA BULLDOGS

'We're here for her:' UGA cheerleader undergoes six surgeries in one year

No. 3 Georgia pulls out win against No. 7 Notre Dame

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.