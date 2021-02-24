'Everyone was ready to win': Mary Persons cheer team takes first state title

Not only is it the Mary Persons cheer team's first state title, but it's also the first state title for a girls' sports team at the school

FORSYTH, Ga. — High school sports across Central Georgia have had to adjust to new guidelines because of COVID-19. Not only did the Mary Persons cheer squad adjust, but they then went on to win a state championship.

This year’s cheer team was nervous as they waited to hear the results of the Georgia High School Association Cheerleading State competition in Macon.

“I pray to my grandmother a lot and I felt like she was telling me, 'Congratulations! You won,’” said senior Kylee Everidge.

That little voice Everidge heard was right.

The Bulldogs won first place in the AAA Division -- their first state title. They're also the first girls’ sports team to win such an honor at the school.

This year, the squad faced a team that won seven state championships in the last eight years. That motivated the team -- especially the seniors -- to work that much harder.

“I think this year was finally that year where everyone was ready to win,” said Kaylee Gordon.



Coach Kyle Ward said they put in at least 1,000 hours of practice to prepare. He said the setbacks and changes that came with COVID-19 didn't make their goal any easier.



“We created schedules that didn't allow us to come face-to-face for more than a certain amount of time,” said Ward.

In the end, that didn't affect their performance on the mat.

"It did change things> it did make them a lot more difficult, but we pushed hard and won,” said Ward.



The team and its eight seniors felt like they couldn't have finished the season in a better way.

“One thing I'm going to take to college is anything is possible and to never give up,” said Everidge.

Dodge County and West Laurens also took home state titles this year.