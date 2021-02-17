MACON, Georgia — Folks in Juliette are finally getting the clean water they've wanted for years.
Monroe County commissioners gathered Tuesday to turn part of their new water line that will provide fresh, clean water.
People say the water has been contaminated by the coal ash ponds around Georgia Power's Plant Scherer, which caused high levels of toxins in their water.
County Commissioner John Ambrose says commissioners worked hard on the plan and hope this is the start of something new in Juliette.
"I am just glad to see that we're getting it done and the residents will see that it's really happening," Ambrose said. "A lot were questioning if we were really getting it done or not, but they just don't come up and look, but we're having to spread it from up this way down to Juliette."
Ambrose says they hope to continue to work together and make more improvements throughout Monroe County.