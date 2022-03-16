Master gardeners experimenting with new tree varieties for Macon's 2022 Cherry Blossom Festival

Some master gardeners are experimenting with new varieties that handle Macon's warm weather better.

MACON, Ga. — For years, Yoshino cherry trees starred in Macon's yearly Cherry Blossom Festival, but now, some master gardeners are experimenting with new varieties that handle the region's warm weather better.

Master gardeners are not that common in Central Georgia.

Master Gardener Wayne Woodworth grew up in New York, but now he's dedicated to helping Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful with the cherry blossom trees at the center of the festival.

"Whether I get the investment back, I don't know, but it needed to be done," explained Wayne Woodworth.

Woodworth realized there was a problem when a homeowner asked him about a struggling cherry blossom tree in their yard.

"They are a northern plant, so we have to accommodate nature," said Woodworth.

It turns out a fungus was behind the sickly tree, but it's not alone. It's common in Yoshino cherry trees, and now he's helping Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful spread the word.

He's joining with other master gardeners to grow a variety of cherry blossom trees, and with festival week just a few days away, it's time to show them off.

"Visitors and residents can see the diverse beauty that other types of cherry blossoms provide," explained Woodworth.

It's all part of a an effort by dedicated master gardeners like Woodworth to make sure Macon's Pinkest Party stays that way well into the future.