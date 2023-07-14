Medical Marijuana company invites Macon elected officials to tour plant its constructing in east Macon

The production plant could bring in 100 new full-time jobs.

MACON, Ga. — A medical marijuana company will have local leaders tour their production plant under construction in east Macon on Monday, according to a press release.

Fine Fettle Dispensaries Holdings said the mayor and elected legislators were invited along with non-profit partners to see the progress of the plant on Joe Tamplin Industrial Boulevard.

They said they were selected by the state to receive a Class 2 license to produce low-THC medical cannabis oil.

The company is currently building its production plant, which CEO Jeremy Fort said could bring 100 jobs to east Macon.

"FFD GA Holdings, LLC ("Fine Fettle") is incredibly excited to have been selected as one of the six companies to provide low-THC oil to the patients of Georgia. We are confident Georgia can and will become the premier medical marijuana program in America," Fort said.

He said FFD will be secure and monitored inside and out. Only employees and law enforcement will have access, and there will be no retail on-site.

They said they are waiting for their final license to be issued.

Some people had doubts regarding the new facility, but welcomes the new jobs it will bring to Macon.

"I'm all for work for the local area and bringing work to the community, so I guess that is a positive," said Horace Baskerville, a human resource manager at a nearby pencil company.

FFD is not the only medical marijuana company in Macon. 13WMAZ reported on the opening of Trulieve, Georgia's first medical marijuana dispensary.

The Georgia Medical Cannabis Commission approved the license for the Riverside Drive location, and they opened on March 24. CEO Kim Rivers says people can purchase their products online or in-store with the Low-THC registry card.

'It's very important for us to not only be here and open for business for sales, but also as an education center, so I would encourage folks that if you have questions about medical cannabis, if you're wondering what I do next, two things -- one, feel free to stop by our store, we'd love to talk to you, but also online at Trulieve.com," Rivers said.