'Go Baby Go!': Mercer students hold event to build cars for children with limited mobility

The annual event allows students to partner with the 'Go Baby Go' organization and help the community.

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, Mercer students from the Engineering honors program and the Tift College of Education hosted their annual 'Go Baby Go' build.

The students modified battery powered cars for children with limited mobility, and were split into teams, each with a car to modify.

Together, they helped over 16 families at the event.

'Go Baby Go' is a community based research and deign program that partners with Mercer every year.

Their mission is to integrate assistive technology, families, clinicians, and industry partners to provide children with disabilities the opportunity for movement, mobility, and socialization.

The University has been holding events since 2016, and as a whole they have provided mobility for over 100 kids.

The event is supported by Dr. Phillip McCreanor of the school of Engineering, and Dr. Sybil Keesbury Martin of the College of Education.

"Go Baby Go provides Mercer's education students the ability to participate in the builds by helping with childcare, meeting the families, seeing children and families up close and personal, and interacting with them," said Dr. Martin.

"Students are building relationships with these children and families just for the few hours that they're on campus, allowing students to put into practice all the things that they're learning in their classes about children, family, and child development. The Go Baby Go project allows us to truly impact children and families in the community and throughout the entire state of Georgia by providing access to vehicles that are modified for their specific needs," Martin continued.

In addition to Engineering and Education students, Mercer student-athletes volunteered to provide support and cheers to fellow students as well as the kids and families.