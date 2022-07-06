The Middle Georgia Comic Convention is back for another year

Organizer Mike Huffman says comic books are more than just superheroes and anime.

MACON, Ga. — The Middle Georgia Comic Convention is coming to Macon! The fourth year of the event is being coordinated by Mike Huffman, owner of Fanboy Collectibles on Columbus Road in Macon.

Huffman says comic books are more than just superheroes and anime.

"The nice thing about the the comic book genre is that there always seems like there's something for everybody," said Huffman.

Comic lovers can also look forward to seeing vendors with Japanese merchandise.

The convention is Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn on River Place Drive.

General admission costs $5, while kids under 12 get in for free.