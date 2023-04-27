UPDATE: City of Milledgeville lifts boil water advisory

The city announced on Facebook that the water department and Georgia EPD lifted the advisory.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Update, 5:50 p.m. April 29:

The city of Milledgeville has officially lifted their boil water advisory.

In a post to Facebook, the City announced that the water department and Georgia EPD has lifted the advisory.

They say that "favorable results were produced from the bacteriological sampling within the affected area," and that the water supply is safe for human consumption.

Original:

The City of Milledgeville issued a boil water advisory to all customers outside of the Central State Hospital campus, according to a release.

The mechanical failure with one of the delivery pump's water pressure has dropped to "dangerously low levels."

There is a potential health hazard for areas with zero pressure from backflow or back-siphonage of water of unknown quality into the water distribution system.

All residents in these areas that experienced water outages or low water pressure are advised to boil all water for drinking, cooking or preparing baby food.

Water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil. The City of Milledgeville says the boil water advisory will remain in place until they notify residents that the water system has been fully restored and checked.