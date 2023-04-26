Milledgeville and Baldwin County setting up distribution centers for residents without water

Bottles of water will be given out starting at 4 p.m. Non-potable water distribution has already started but residents must bring their own containers for that.

Example video title will go here for this video

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The City of Milledgeville and Baldwin County is setting up distribution centers set up for water for residents on the city's water system currently without water, according to city manager Hank Griffeth.

Water distribution will begin at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Baldwin County Government Annex, located at 1601 North Columbia Street. Distribution will last until 8 p.m. Wednesday night and resume on Thursday morning at 9 a.m. They urge people to enter and exit from Columbia Street.

Water will be for residential use only and each household will get one case of 24 bottles.

Non-potable water for flushing toilets and other uses will be available at five different locations starting at noon and lasting til 8 p.m. tonight and resuming at 9 a.m. on Thursday. Residents must bring their own containers to fill this water.

Milledgeville remains under an emergency water conservation request.

Locations for non-potable water:

Milledgeville Fire Rescue Station 2 at 751 Dunlap Road

Milledgeville Fire Rescue Station 1 at 201 West Thomas Street

Baldwin County Fire Rescue Station 1 at 312 Allen Memorial Drive

Baldwin County Fire Rescue Station 5 at 207 Lovers Lane