'Without water, I have no income': Milledgeville businesses try to conserve amid city's water problems

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville is asking people and businesses to save water for at least one more day and possibly longer.

Water problems shut down Baldwin County schools Tuesday and affected dozens of businesses that are cutting back on water use.

They say tank levels Tuesday are even lower than Monday's.

13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha went to town to see how people are being affected by the city’s water woes once again.

Erin Ragland, a server at The Local Yolkal Cafe in downtown Milledgeville says they're operating a little bit differently today.

"The water pressure is really low. They're doing something with the piping, and so they're wanting us to conserve water,” she says.

However, Ragland says they're not surprised.

She says business has been affected by low to no water in the city before. The last time was right after Christmas last December.

"We have had to shut down for a day, or half a day just because the water has been turned off in the whole building,” she explains.

For now, Ragland says the water pressure is fine.

She says they're trying to help conserve water as best as they can.

"Whenever we run our dishwasher, we make sure the racks are full before we send them through. It's not like we're having our faucet on for long periods of time,” she says.

Owner of Environmental Care Landscaping, Brett Boone says his business depends on water.

“You have to have water in order to survive,” he says. "With no water, grass doesn't grow. Bushes and plants don't grow, so they're not in need of my services."

Boone says he usually waters the properties he manages for 30 minutes, three times a week. He says this is necessary as the weather gets hotter.

“Eventually, they will start wilting,” Boone explains.

He says he's cut off the irrigation to 10 properties and fears it may happen again. Boone says he's already had no access to water five times in 20 years due to the city’s water problems.

"Last year it was so bad that all the grass was just cooked. It makes me feel bad because without water, I don't have income,” Boone explains.

The Milledgeville Public Library was also shut down due to no water.

David Leese was hoping to take his two sons to the library since they were out of school.

“Obviously, I wasn’t too surprised that they were closed, as well,” he says.

Leese says he had to take time off of work today to take care of his children. He says he realizes he’s fortunate enough to have that option.

“Families who may not be able to take off from work so quickly are probably scrambling to find somebody to watch their kids,” Leese explains.

He says the water problems can be inconvenient and frustrating.

“It has been a surprise over the years of how frequent it happens.”

The City of Milledgeville says they can't figure out which areas are without water. They don't have an estimation of when water will be restored.

This isn't the first time the city has dealt with these water woes.

Back in 2016, a water-line break closed dozens of businesses for several days, and then another large break in 2017.