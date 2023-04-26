Baldwin High School moves to virtual learning for Wednesday due to a lack of water

The emergency water conservation request is still in effect.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Baldwin High School will have a virtual learning day on Wednesday due to a lack of water. All other schools in the system will remain open but with low water pressure.

The emergency water conservation request that was issued on Monday by the City of Milledgeville is still in effect.

The city says that while pressure issues are likely to continue through Friday, all of the schools in the city do have water with some low-pressure areas.

Milledgeville still asks citizens to continue to conserve water at this time due to a motor failure with a high-service pump at the water treatment facility.

Tuesday evening, the city issued an update extending the emergency measures, saying that water could be out for "much of the day tomorrow and possibly even longer."

Efforts to raise the water level are slow-going, as the secondary pump has been unable to produce enough water for daily usage and tank levels are at a lower level than Monday.