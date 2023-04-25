Baldwin County Schools will be open Wednesday despite water emergency extension in Milledgeville

The city says that while pressure issues are likely to continue through Friday, all schools in the city do have water with some low-pressure areas.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Baldwin County Schools will be open Wednesday after water was restored to schools.

The City of Milledgeville issued an emergency water conservation request for all customers on Monday, which closed schools on Tuesday.

The city says that while pressure issues are likely to continue through Friday, all of the schools in the city do have water with some low-pressure areas.

Milledgeville still asks citizens to continue to conserve water at this time due to a motor failure with a high-service pump at the water treatment facility.

Tuesday evening, the city issued an update extending the emergency measures, saying that water could be out for "much of the day tomorrow and possibly even longer."

Efforts to raise the water level are slow-going, as the the secondary pump has been unable to produce enough water for daily usage and tank levels are at a lower level than Monday.