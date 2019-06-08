Some students in Milledgeville are making life a little more colorful for veterans by painting portraits.

The project started just a couple of months ago when Major Paige Barlow took her Georgia Military College art students to meet and began painting portraits of local veterans. Now, Allied Arts will have the Georgia War Veterans exhibit on display through September 7.

The exhibit is a unique art collaboration project between Allied Arts, local Georgia war veterans, and GMC Prep school. One Army vet we talked with says she also enjoys painting, and the students' portraits are greatly appreciated.

"There's things that I remember that I hadn't painted yet. I've painted some things that I have remembered. I just enjoy doing what I do when I do it," said veteran Lois Dowdy.

You can visit the exhibit at Marlor House on North Wayne Street in Milledgeville.

