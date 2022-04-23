City of Milledgeville mourns death of District 5 councilman Richard Mullins

According to statement from the City of Milledgeville, Mullins had a major impact on the district as well as the city

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The City of Milledgeville is mourning the loss of longtime city councilman Richard “Boo” Mullins Jr. (District 5), who died Saturday.

"His passion for serving others and working to improve the quality of life for all citizens will not be forgotten. Mr. Mullins never failed to ask a question and always looked for the answers his citizens and the workers for the City of Milledgeville demanded. Our deepest condolences go to Mr. Mullins’ family and all those he touched throughout his life. We will miss his sharp wit and dedication to his role. And we will never forget his contributions in working to make Milledgeville the best it can be."

Baldwin County's county manager Carlos Tobar told 13WMAZ: "We met monthly in Macon at the Middle Georgia Regional Commission meetings. We had great conversations. Some of the conversations were about our respective governments and others were lighthearted, centered around our love for basketball. After hours, Mr. Mullins and I ate together and enjoyed watching NBA basketball games at Applebee's. [I] enjoyed those times together and will cherish those memories."

Milledgeville's City Manager Hank Griffeth told 13WMAZ: "Mr. Mullins always asked the questions that were needed to provide the citizens of his district and the entire city the services that he felt they deserved. He was also a staunch supporter of the city employees, working to make sure they had what they needed to do their jobs and were provided pay and benefits for their efforts. He got out and met the citizens of the city and our entire community where they were, often talking with them on a sidewalk bench downtown, or in a restaurant, or even a barbershop. He was quick witted and will be sorely missed."

Milledgeville's Mayor Mary Parham-Copelan told 13WMAZ: "We at the City of Milledgeville are heartbroken once again to have received the news of Councilman Richard Boo Mullins. Councilman Mullins was fondly referenced as Boo Mullins to all that knew him. Councilman Mullins was one of our longest seated Councilmen of 20+ years and did he know his job and representation of not only his constituents but for all constituents. A devoted father, friend, and son. Councilmen Richard Boo Mullins will be missed by all that knew him."

The cause of his death was not released. Funeral arrangements have not been released yet.