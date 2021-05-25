Both Macon Memorial Park and Georgia Veteran Memorial Cemetery are canceling their ceremonies this year, due to the pandemic.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Memorial Day remembrance events in some communities are being cancelled this year because of COVID-19.

However, some volunteers are at work this week to give some veterans resting places a red, white, and blue flair.

Jennifer King was visiting her dad John King early Tuesday morning.

He served in the Army in the 1960s and 1970s.

"He was the most patriotic person that I knew," said King.

For her, the week leading up to Memorial Day Weekend is a week of remembrance.

"He died very suddenly Memorial weekend," said King, "So we always have a huge celebration of life for him every Memorial Day weekend since he passed."

Since Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery canceled their annual public remembrance service this year, she is grateful to see Milledgeville's Morris-Little American League Post 6 placing American flags.

"I'm truly grateful for all of these people who come out and take time," said King. A lot of them are older and have served themselves and they just don't stop giving back."

Like King's dad, Commander John W. Griffin also served in the army, for 23 years.

Griffin said: "I am just proud to be here. I am proud to have been a veteran. I am proud to have served. I am proud to be out here recognizing these veterans that are laid to rest."

In addition, Paul Bernichon was enlisted in the Navy.

He too says it's important to honor those who gave their lives at war.

"We need to honor those who have gone before us," said Bernichon, "And for the memories and for the families who can't be out here, for whatever reason they can't get here."

Even though some public remembrance events are being cancelled, Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery's director Linda Lavender and King believe it's important to honor them.

"It shows us we shouldn't just wait for a ceremony to honor our veterans," said Lavender. "They should be honored every day."

"Their lives matter," said King. "They gave the ultimate sacrifice a lot of them did for us or they took time away from their families."

The Morris Little American League Post 6 placed 966 flags Tuesday morning, but by the end of the week, all of Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery will have one.

The Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery is hosting private remembrance events, and they are keeping their grounds open for visitors from 8 a.m. until dark, every day of the week.

While some services have been cancelled, others will continue.

Robins Air Force Base will hold an airman's memorial service, which they were not able to have last year.

The service is a tribute and remembrance of deceased team Robins Military or civilian members.

For this year's event, individuals who passed away between May 2019 and now will be honored.